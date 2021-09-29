Tony Whatley – Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Anthony P. “Tony” Whatley, 56, of Stonehenge Circle, Edgefield, SC husband of Dawn Langley Whatley entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Faith Temple Church, Hwy 702, Saluda, SC, burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

Mr. Whatley was born in Greenwood, SC and was the son of the late Payne and Janice Padgett Whatley. He was a principal training specialist at SRS and a member of Faith Temple Church. Mr. Whatley was a loving husband, father, brother and Pa Pa. He was the pastor of Faith Temple Church of Saluda, SCand a gifted musician and singer who used his talents for the Lord.

Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Kristin Oglesby (Walter); three sons, Joshua, Isaac and Noah Whatley; one brother Joel Whatley (Donna); five grandchildren, Annie, Walter James, Wesley, Wyatt and Warner Oglesby.

Memorials may be made to Faith Temple Church, 11 Stonehenge Circle, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 27, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

