“The Landing” on Bogus Hill, 23 Bogus Hill Drive, North Augusta (Edgefield County) will have a Covid-19 vaccine clinic with all 3 types of vaccines available (Johnson & Johnson, Modernaand Pfizer) on Sunday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Just drive up. No need to leave your car. For more info call 803-221-5747. This is sponsored by Vision 2020 & Beyond. Submitted by Rodney Tillman