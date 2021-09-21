Van Perry, Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Charles Sullivan “Van” Perry, 70 of Martintown Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of Ethel Nell Miller Perry entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Red Hill Baptist Church, with burial in church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic masks are encouraged at Visitation and Funeral Services.

Mr. Perry was born in Augusta Ga. and was the son of the late Robert D., Sr., and Esther Golden Perry. He was retired from Fulton Supply Co. and then worked part-time with Galco Safety.He loved all of his family, his church, and being on the Golf Course. He was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church and was on numerous committees at church. Mr. Perry was the longest reining president of Colliers Community Center.

Survivors include his wife, three daughters, Natalie Umbarger (Neal), Ashley Fulmer (Ken), and Danielle Welsh (Robert); one son, Bryan Paul (Jill); eleven grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Perry (Linda), and Kent Perry (Joan); and his dog, Sully. He was predeceased by a son Brent Paul.

Memorials may be made to Red Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 17, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Perry, Stephen Perry, Alex Perry, Tucker Paul, Bailey Pendarvis, RJ Welsh, Carson and Collin Umbarger.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 17, 2021,from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.