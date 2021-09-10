WE’RE IN IT TO WIN IT, SALUDA COUNTY

WHAT:

According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 50% of eligible Saluda County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 72% nationally.



In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Saluda County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It. Join us in South Carolina’s fight against COVID-19. Attendees 12+ will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18+ will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Recipients will be entered to win a laptop or wireless speaker.