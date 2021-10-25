Doug Wash- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Doug Wash, 81, of Meeting Street Rd., Edgefield, SC husband of Jackey Deal Wash entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service.

Mr. Wash was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of the late Joseph Earl and Ellen Langley Wash. He was the owner of Northside BP.

Survivors include his wife: two sons, Matt Wash (Melanie), Chris Wash (Kristie); one sister, Lousie Devore; five grandchildren, Davis, Matthew, Landon, Kylie and Casey Wash, also survived by his brother’s family in Batesburg, SC. He was predeceased by his brother J E Wash.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 600 Dept 142 Memphis, TN 38101-0142.

