ECSO Traffic Stop Yields “Significant” Amount of Drugs

​The Advertiser was notified Tuesday morning, Oct. 19, 2021, by Sheriff Jody Rowland that the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office had uncovered a “significant” amount of drugs during the overnight hours. Rowland explained that the findings came after a routine traffic stop was conducted on a Mercedes SUV that was described as “weaving all over the road” as it traveled Hwy 25 South. Upon stopping the vehicle, Rowland said that a heavy smell of marijuana could be detected coming from the SUV. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 40 lbs of what Rowland called “high quality” marijuana. Other drugs, believed to possibly be fentanyl, steroids, heroine, and cocaine, over $20,000 in cash, and “sophisticated electronics” were also found as a result of the search. On one of the men in the vehicle was found a 9mm Glock pistol.

​The occupants, Timothy Davis, Michael Lauter, and John Morgan, all of Oregon, were arrested and transported to the Law Enforcement Center without incident. The vehicle was towed and impounded, and the unidentified drugs were turned over to the SC Law Enforcement Division for positive identification.

​Rowland said the ECSO has been “very aggressive in our crime enforcement” particularly in the area of Hwy 25 S. Noting that this drug bust was one of the largest in the ECSOs history, Rowland assured, “We’re gonna stay on it.”