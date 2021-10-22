First Dessert Theatre at Wardlaw Academy, October 12

Wardlaw Academy held their First Dessert Theatre on October 12 led by their  drama director, Mrs. Rebekah Robeson.  They  had 12 talented acts ranging from singing, clogging, electric guitar, violin, cheering, and acting. Pictured row 1 – Jayde Cullinan, Olyvia Wall, Mira McClendon, Nathalie Dorn, Charlotte Grace Culver, Sarah Kate Covar; row 2 – Kate Griffith, Jeniya Long, Haleigh Smart, Kya McCormick, Dylan Buck, Kellie Winn, Lainey Jainniney, Isaac Whatley, Mrs. Rebekah Robeson. submitted

