Guns Found by Citizens

​Two firearms were recently discovered and turned over to the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office by Edgefield County citizens. According to an ECSO report, the first firearm, anAmerican Tactical AR-15 style pistol, was found Sept. 30 where Augusta Road turns onto Edgefield Road near the pecan grove. That report details that a man pulled over on the side of the road to inspect his vehicle and then noticed the firearm on the ground. He confiscated the pistol, and then contacted the ECSO. The pistol did not come back as stolen, and the ECSO took possession of it.

​The second firearm, a Luger Ruger 9mm pistol, was found at a business location on the 700 block of Square Circle Ranch Road in the North Augusta section of Edgefield County. According to the ECSO report, the pistol was found by an employee as he was coming to work at the business. The serial number on the gun was noted as being “obliterated” so it could not be determined if the firearm was stolen or not. When the ECSO confiscated the pistol, they found that it had one round in the chamber and two more in the magazine.