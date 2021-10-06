Inez Black- Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Inez Hoover Black, 84 of Edgefield, SC entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Mrs. Black was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late Howard O. and Daisy Gray Hoover. She was retired from Stone Manufacturing Co. and a member of Edgefield Church of God.

Survivors include Nieces and Nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.