John Wayne Planer- Jackson, Georgia

John Wayne Planer, 74, of Jackson, GA entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 6th, 2021.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 16th at 1pm at Mount of Olives Cemetery in Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Planer was born on June 7th, 1947 in Augusta, GA and was the youngest son of the late Charles Henry Planer and Louise Bledsoe Planer of Johnston, SC. Mr. Planer was a graduate of Strom Thurmond HS and was very proud of his Boy Scout God & Country Award as a member of Johnston Methodist Church. Mr. Planer was also a proud graduate of The University of South Carolina, majoring in History. He was a retired wholesale lumber salesman and a forever fisherman.

Survivors include three children, Jennifer Addison (Jason) of Forest Park, GA, Heather Boyd (Alexander) of Tucker, GA, and John Henry Planer (Holly) of Fayetteville, GA.; seven grandchildren (Jason Jr., John, Sebastian, Justin, Julian, Reagan, and River); older brother, Charles William Planer (late sister-in-law, Sarah) of Midwest City, OK; nephew Doug (Denae) and niece Susan; mother of children, Robin Sims, and honorary stepson, Tucker, of Forest Park, GA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.