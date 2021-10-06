Larry Edwards- Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

Larry Nelson Edwards, 64, of Edisto St., Johnston, SC husband of Tammy Lynn Rankin Edwards entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 4, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Friday October 8, 2021, at Good Hope Baptist Church, Saluda, SC. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM at the church.

Mr. Edwards was born in Greenwood, SC and was the son of the late Clyde and Edna Lanford Edwards. He was a Textile worker and a member of Good Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, one brother, Tony Edwards. He was predeceased by a son Alan Michael Edwards.

The family is at the home of Tracy Stone, Hwy 39, Monetta, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

