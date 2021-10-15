Mary Tuten- Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

Mary Strother Tuten, 81, of Jeter St., Edgefield, SC wife of John Wesley Tuten, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Mrs. Tuten was born in Sardis, SC and was the daughter of the late Alton and Ada Young Strother. She was a retired Lunchroom Supervisor for Edgefield County School District and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her husband, one son, John W. Tuten, Jr. (Shannon); one grandson; and one brother, Johnny Strother.

