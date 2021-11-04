Debora Friar- Johnston ,S.C.

Connect on Linked in

Debora Fanning Friar, 62 of Roland Ave., Johnston, SC wife of Tony Friar entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 1, 2021.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832.

Mrs. Friar was born in Augusta GA and was the daughter of the late Charles and Crystal Hindman Fanning. She was a retired Bank Loan Officer and Pharmacy Technician at Maxwell and Halford in Johnston, SC.

Survivors include her husband, one daughter, Tonya Stone (Seth); one son Andrew Friar (Josie); one grandchild, Gracelynn Stone; and great nieces and nephews, Mya, Bri, and Dalton Lewis.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.