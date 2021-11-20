Doris Bledsoe- Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

Doris Rook Bledsoe, 90, of McQueen St., Johnston, SC wife of Horace William “Rock” Bledsoe entered into rest on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Johnston First Baptist Church Johnston, SC.

Mrs. Bledsoe was born in Shelby, N.C. and was the daughter of the late Lester Lee and Ruby Mae Brooks Rook. She was a retired secretary for MEGALS and a member of Johnston First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, three children, Dr. Horace William “Butch” Bledsoe, Jr (Sharon Wall), Dr. Ricky Lee Bledsoe (Susan), and Debra Bledsoe Mims (Rob); eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 19, 2021,from 5 to 7 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832.

