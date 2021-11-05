Letter to the Editor-Dear Ryan’s Army of Love and the Community.

Every year Ryan’s church donates Thanksgiving meals to our local DSS for the needy!

Due to the shortage of turkeys this year, we have decided to do it differently by doing a food drive in honor of Ryan. We are doing it in honor of him because he loved to give.

If you or your church are interested in helping them you can collect cans of food and/or donate $10 and bring to Tracy White by November 15.We decided to give DSS the $10 per person this year so that they can buy the meat of their own choice.

I would like to thank all involved for making the years of doing this such a success. God Bless you all for the love and support. It is greatly appreciated.

Pastor Judy Layman

Living Word Fellowship

Drop off Locations Are: Nov. 6 from 9-2 on the square in Edgefield; Nov. 13 at the Market (Piedmont Tech) or Creative Learning Center during the week.