November 5,6,7 2021 in SALUDA COUNTY

​The 25th ANNIVERSARY of the Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival/ Tractor/Engine Show and Pull will be at 542 Richland Creek Rd. Ward, SC 29166 in Saluda County. This location is off of Hwy 178 between Saluda and Batesburg and off of Hwy 39 between Ridge Spring and Saluda. Large signs will be posted for specific directions. The gates open at 8:00am each day.

​There will be activities for the entire family with demonstrations of old farm machinery, exhibits , food vendors, crafts, helicopter rides, wagon rides, corn grinding station and petting zoo for kids, etc. There will be an antique tractor fun pull Friday night at 7:00pm and a main event pull at 1:00pm on Saturday and also a pedal pull and race for the children on Saturday at 2:30pm.

​The weekend will conclude with a visit to Richland Springs Baptist Church for the Old Fashion Day service beginning at 10:00am on Sunday with those wanting to drive tractors and wagons, etc leaving the farm at 9:15 am for the parade to the church. The church is located at 1895 Duncan Rd. Ward, SC 29166 about 1 mile from the farm.

​Admission is $5.00 per a day on Friday and Sunday and $10.00 a day on Saturday for adults and children under 12 are free. RV/camper hookups are available by reservation ONLY for water and electricity only.

​THIS IS AN EDUCATIONAL/FAMILY FRIENDLY EVENT AND NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OR OTHER CONTROL SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED.

​For additional information see our website at www.richlandcreekantiques.com

OR contact Chad Berry (803)730-0702 email: cberry15@windstream.net or contact

Alex Berry (803) 834-9076 email: alex@goldenhillsgolf.com

Submitted