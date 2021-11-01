Thad Berry Obit

Connect on Linked in

Thad W. Berry, 85, of West Wise Street, Trenton, SC husband of Virginia Watson Berry entered into eternal rest on Thursday October 28, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston, SC.

Mr. Berry was born in Robeson, NC and was the son of the late Grady and Bessie McKeller Berry. He was retired from the US Army and served in the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife; one son, Pat Berry (Karen); one daughter-in-law, Pam Shaffer; one daughter, Michelle Berry; one sister, Patricia Byrd; three grandchildren, Tyler Shaffer, Derek Ventura, and Matthew Manibog; one great granddaughter, Ellie Jo Rose Ventura. He was predeceased by a son Raymond Shaffer.

Memorials may be made to Johnston Pentecostal HolinessChurch, 95 Edisto Street, Johnston, SC 29832.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

