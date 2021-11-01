Thank You STCTC students (AWS Student Chapter)!

From left to right: Instructor Bill Cheatham, Johnathan Ralphs, Delbert Egan, Alan Trejo, Brock Pearson, Leison Polanco, Addison Loflin, LakenCockrell, Director of STCTC, Dr. Alan Gray, Brandon Feagin, Brandon Ayers, and William Hecker. Ladies Left to Right: Audrey Murrell, Lena DeWolfe, and Carole Banks.

The Town of Edgefield received a $25,000 Hometown Economic Development Grant from the Municipal Association of SC to build a matching arbor for Tompkins Alley located on Courthouse Square. These STCTC students, along with their instructor, Mr. Bill Cheatham, successfully replicated the first arbor. Students used blueprints, oxy-acetylene torches, GMAW process and mig welding to create the arbor.

Stop by Tompkins Alley and take a closer look! We are proud of these STCTC students, their talent and their dedication to make Edgefield a better place to live, work and raise a family. We must preserve our past and secure our future. Thank you for helping us to promote our historic downtown! Submitted