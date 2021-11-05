We Salute our Veterans!

Veterans Park, Augusta Rd., Edgefield

We invite all Veterans, their families and our community to the Veterans Day Celebration which will take place on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Edgefield Veterans’ Memorial Park.

We honor all Veterans who have served and fought to protect our freedoms. Thank you, Veterans, we will never forget your sacrifices!

The event is Hosted by the Edgefield County Veterans Affairs Office, Edgefield VFW Post 6932, Johnston American Legion Posts 154 and 222, and Edgefield American Legion Post 30.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone on Veterans Day!

Submitted by Jane Doolittle, Veterans Affairs Office