A Community with the Christmas Spirt

Pictured here are some who participated in Theresa Koon’s recovery from her loss and injuries when her home burned in October.

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well and on full display in our hometown community. The Christmas spirit isn’t justthe beautiful lights, Christmas trees and ornaments. It is alive through the generosity and kindness of our residents. When one of our own is in need, the wonderful townsfolk take action by showing up to help.

This was most recently evident when Theresa Koon lost everything including her house on Butler street on October 9 in a fire. She suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on her hands and back. She spent several weeks at the burn center in Augusta recuperating.

An outpouring of help In the forms of money, via the donation jars located at the EnMarket across from CVS to help with medical bills, as well as donating furniture, food and necessities was the immediate response from local residents.

One citizen (George Boyd), in conjunction with co-workers, entered Theresa into the WAFJ blessings promotion to help those in need during this holiday season. Theresa was selected as one of the recipients and was presented her blessing, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the EnMarket. Theresa’s co-workers helped arrange the event to surprise her so she was available when representatives from WAFJ and sponsors from Walker Chiropractic arrived at the EnMarket to award her the blessing gifts. She received Rooms-To-Go and Walmart gift cards as well as some cash.

Theresa is still in need of some items including a new home. Please contact Ruth at the EnMarket across from CVS to donate furnishings, clothes, food and cash to help this much beloved young lady. Any help you can provide is greatly appreciated.

Merry Christmas to all in this amazing town and thank you for all of your generosity. And God bless us, every one.