Christmas Care Packages for Post-Acute Residents

Pictured: Left to right, Modena Stevens, Jessica Mack and Lillie Langford

The residents of Edgefield Post-Acute, the Edgefield nursing home, were recently treated to care packages coming from Southern Eagles Motorcycle Club, whose club site is on Buncombe St., Edgefield. They are celebrated for their community outreach services throughout the year. Modena Stevens and Lillie Langford, delivering the motorcycle club’s donations, were greeted by Jessica Mack, Post-Acute representative who received the care packages for the residents.