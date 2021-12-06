Jack Reel Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

John H. “Jack” Reel, 90, of Aiken, SC and formerly of Johnston, loving and devoted husband of 64 years to Peggy Morris Reel entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Friday, December 3, 2021, at Mt. of Olives Cemetery, Johnston, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at Johnston First Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Mr. Reel was born in Edgefield, SC and was the son of William W. and Connie Crouch Reel. He was retired Owner of Reel’s Shoes and previously worked for Coleman and Phillips Shoes in Aiken. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran Having served in the Korean War, a member of Johnston First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a member of Jack Reeves Sunday School Class.

Survivors include his wife, loving father to Gloria R. Brown (Randy); loving Pops to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Ashleigh Gibbons (Brian), and Benji Brown (Heather), Brayden and Kason Gibbons, and Elizabeth Lettie Brown.

Memorials may be made to Johnston First Baptist Church Building Fund, 700 Church St., Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

