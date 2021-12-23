Linda W. Hall- Johnston, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

Lynda Faye Wooley Hall, 77, of Hall Lane, Johnston, SC wife of Lonnie Daryl Hall entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Philippi Baptist Church, Johnston, SC with burial in church cemetery.

Mrs. Hall was born in Johnston, SC and was the daughter of the late Henry Eugene Wooley and Louise Rhoden Wooley. She was retired from Edgefield County School District and was a lifelong member of Philippi Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, one daughter, Kathi Piekielniak; two grandchildren, Matthew, and Ty Piekielniak; one sister Betty Jean Fallaw (Robert); one brother, Dwight Wooley (Gwen); and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church, PO Box 173, Johnston, SC 29832.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

