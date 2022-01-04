Andy Rhoads- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

Andrew J. “Andy” Rhoads, 55, of Butler St., Edgefield entered into rest on Monday, December 26, 2021.

Mr. Rhoads was born in Toledo, Ohio as the son of Carol Carl Rhoads and the late Jackson E. Rhoads. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was a retired arborists from Tree maintenance in Trenton, SC. Survivors include his Mother, nephew and nieces: Bennett A. Rhoads, Abigail June Rhoads, and Caroline Joy Rhoads.

A memorial service for Mr. Rhoads will be held at a later date. Arrangements has been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

