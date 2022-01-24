BAGS of LOVE for SENIORS

The Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce, Calhoun St. Johnston, is soliciting bags of love from the community. These are for seniors in the community; so many are living in the community and dependent on community agencies for food, socialization and basic human contact. The Bags of Love brighten their day, warm their hearts and show them they are cared for.

What to put into the bags?

SUGGESTIONS: VALENTINE’S DAY CARE, STATIONERY/NOTE CARDS, PENS , STAMPS, LIPBALM, TOOTHPASTE,BAND-AIDS,ANTISEPTIC CREAM,COTTON BALLS,WASH CLOTHS, BODY WASH,SMALL PHOTO ALBUMS,ARTIFICAL SWEETENER,MAGNIFYING GLASS,WORD-SEARCH BOOKS (LARGE PRINT),CALENDARS, DEVOTIONAL BOOKS,SUGAR-FREE CANDY,EYE DROPS,TISSUES (single boxes),BOOKS,TOOTHBRUSHES (singles),HAND LOTIONS,BLANKETS, GLOVES, FALSE TEETH HOLDERS, *NO BAR SOAP, PLEASE.

The ECCC asks that interested contributors, please collect and bring all bags or monetary donations to: The Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce Office, 416 Calhoun St., Johnston, by Friday, February 4, 2022 (open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.-Monday thru Friday).