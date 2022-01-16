Clyde Mims Edgefield, SC

Connect on Linked in

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Clyde Edward Mims, Jr., 79, of Bauskett St., Edgefield, SC, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Graveside service will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Mims was born in Edgefield, SC, and was the son of the late Ed and Ruth Pruiett Mims, Sr.

He was a retired logging equipment operator and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include six children, Diane Lee, Cindy Mims, Patricia Mims, Edward “Rocky” Mims, Kyle Mims, and Kimberly Mims; two sister, Jean Hughes, and Joyce Cook; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.