Diane Faust Edgefield, S C

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Diane Thompson Faust, 80, of Thurmond St., Edgefield, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Little Steven Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Faust was born in Charlotte, NC and was the daughter of the late John Calvin and Marjorie Bailey Thompson. She was a retired Insurance agent, a homemaker and a member of Central Steele Creek Presbyterian Church of Charlotte, NC.

Survivors include five children, Renae Peckham, Pam (Sammy)Rush, Trace (Cheryl) Faust, Bucky (Sally) Faust, and Mark (Lee) Faust; one sister, Wilma Price; thirteen grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister Mamie Gardner; and three brothers Bob, Ray, and Pete Thompson.

Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Rd., Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

BPlease share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.