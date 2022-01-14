Edgefield County School Board Election

The voters of School Board District 2 will have the opportunity to select a board member to represent them in a special election on Tuesday January 18, 2022. Please keep in mind that only thecitizens of District 2 will be eligible to vote in the special election. Also note that the Voter Registration Office will be closed January 17 2021. Please find information in regard to each of the declared candidates below:

Tilatha J. Moore

“Fresh eyes, fresh ideas, new initiatives”

School Board Candidate Tilatha J. Moore, daughter of former school board member Alice Jackson, is a 1978 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School. Ms. Moore resides on Airport Road in Trenton with her daughter and grandson. Ms. Moore’s grandson in 4K at Douglas Elementary School.

Tilatha earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Voorhees College in Organizational Management. Her work experience includes tank operations at the Savannah River Site and more recently as a Special Education Teacher’s Assistant at Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School in Aiken County.

Ms. Moore is running for the School Board to serve as an advocate for the “kids”. She has served in her church’s Christian Education Department working to help children whomay have fallen behind in their education. She also noted that seeing it from the inside, as a teacher’s assistant, inspired her to pursue the opportunity to work to ensure the students are getting what they need to succeed.



School Board Candidate Jonathan Harling resides in Edgefield County with his wife Mandy and his daughter Molly, an eighth grader at JET Middle School. Jonathan andMandy have a son Jackson who graduated from Strom Thurmond High School and is attending The University of South Carolina pursuing a degree in Education. Mr. Harling is a member of The First Baptist Church where he is a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader. He also coached baseball and football in the Edgefield Recreation Department.

Jonathan Harling

“A trusted voice for the County” ”

Mr. Harling attended public school in Edgefield County graduating from Strom Thurmond High School and later earned a bachelors degree in Mass Communication from Winthrop University. He has more than 20 years of experience in in marketing and is currently Director of Client Management for the Murray Road Agency.

Mr. Harling stated, “I feel it’s important that we have a great learning experience in an environment that’s both challenging and safe for the students, and an enjoyable place to come to work for the educators and staff. As a board member I would have the opportunity to help serve the District 2 families in these areas.”