Edward “Ed” Duffie Winn- Orangeburg

Edward “Ed” Duffie Winn, 82, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away January 18, 2022 following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Parnell officiating. Burial will follow in Duncan Chapel Cemetery. Honor Guard will be members of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Ed was born in Edgefield, SC, a son of the late Lewis Earnest Winn and the late Gertrude Culbreath Winn. He graduated from Edgefield High School in 1957. After high school, Ed went into a program through the U.S Army for six months and completed his training. Later, he returned home and started working for Milliken & Company until he transferred to Pickens, SC and continued working for the same company until 1960. Ed was accepted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and after his training, he was assigned to Orangeburg District on January 8, 1961 and retired as a Lieutenant in March of 1994. After retiring from the Highway Patrol, Ed opened Winn’s Auto Sales in 1995 with his late wife, Rose. He retired from Winn’s Auto Sales in 2017 due to health reasons.

Ed is survived by his two step-sons, Frank Easterlin of Orangeburg, SC and Andy Easterlin (Amanda) of Raleigh, NC; one brother, Wayland Winn (Pam) of Edgefield, SC; two sisters, Linda Winn Harris of Abbeville, SC and Shirley Winn Ashmore of Lincolton, GA; four grandsons, Edwinn Easterlin of Rowesville, SC, Johnathan Easterlin of Orangeburg, SC, Trey Easterlin of Lexington, SC; and Duffie Easterlin of Raleigh, NC; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ed is predeceased by his devoted wife of 45 years, Rosalind “Rose” Carn Winn; two sisters, Edna Winn Smith and Ernestine Winn Bowick; two brothers, Walter Winn and Evan Winn; one daughter-in-law, Ann Easterlin; and one sister-in-law, Ethel “JoJo” Carn.

The family would like to give a special thanks to a special care giver, Vera Brown.

Memorials may be sent to Duncan Chapel United Methodist Church c/o Jane Jaques, 3024 Ebenezer Road, Bowman, SC 29018 or the South Carolina Troopers Association Foundation at www.sctroopers.org

