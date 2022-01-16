Ellie Mathis Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Ellie Mathis Miller, 87, of Sweetwater Rd., Edgefield, SC wife of the late John Raymond Miller entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Republican Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.

Mrs. Miller was born in Edgefield, SC and was the daughter of the late Walter Bland and Florence McKie Mathis, Sr. She was a homemaker and a member of Republican Baptist Church.

Survivors include one son, Michael (Caron) Miller; two grandchildren, Kayla (Jonathan) Waitt, and Reid Miller; one great grandchild, Ellie James Waitt; two sisters, Shirley Whaley, and Mary Lee Jennings.

Memorials may be made to Republican Baptist Church, 610 Republican Rd., Clarks Hill, SC 29821.

