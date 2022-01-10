Jack Harling- Irmo, S.C.

IRMO – William Jackson “Jack” Harling of the Colliers Community in Edgefield County, South Carolina passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 91 on January 3, 2022.

Jack was born in his family home in Colliers on October 15, 1930, to the late Wilfred Jackson “Bay” Harling and Della Carroll Harling. He was a longtime resident of Edgefield County where he had a successful career in business after graduating from Edgefield High School in 1947. Jack was a lifelong member of Peace Haven Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was also a fixture at the Colliers Community Center and Pine Ridge Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with family, working on his farm and getting in as many rounds of golf as he could.

Later in life, he and his wife, Margaret, moved to Irmo, South Carolina to be closer to family where he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and watching them grow.

Known to those closest to him as “Pop”, he is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret Beckum Harling of Irmo, S. his son Michael J