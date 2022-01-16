Margaret Holmes Saluda SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Margaret Helen Matheny Holmes passed away peacefully at Saluda Nursing Center on January 9, 2022. Born September 23, 1923, to Charles Benjamin “Charlie” and Lila Mae Holland Matheny in Bethlehem Community of Saluda County, Helen was the ninth of eleven children. Helen spent her ninety-eight years in the same community, where she loved and served her family second only to her Savior. Helen loved God and her family throughout her ninety-eight years of life and spent her life in the same community cultivating that love in her home, after marrying Elwyn Moody “E.M.” Holmes on March 28, 1943. Helen loved children and taught Sunday School as a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Trenton where she also sang in the choir. She also worked in a daycare, where many of the children called her, “Grandmama,” as did her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the later years of her life, declining health resulted in her move to Saluda Nursing Center. Despite these complications, Helen showed love to everyone she knew and everyone she met. She taught her family to love, respect, and serve others with her strong character, and her equally strong reminders that, “Many hands make light work.” We now take solace in knowing that she is rejoicing in the presence of the God she loves. Helen had three children: Harriet Holmes Hamby (Ronnie), Elwyn Holmes (Doris), and Benjie Holmes (Karaleigh). From those children, she had eight grandchildren: Dawn Hamby Smith (Brad), Jay Hamby (Summer), Benjamin Holmes (Courtney), Jonathan Holmes (Rebecca), Elizabeth H. Mathenia (Patrick), Kirk Holmes, William Holmes, and Amelia Holmes; and seven great-grandchildren: Jacob Smith, Kathren Hamby, Storm Anthony, Helen Smith, Trip Hamby, Sawyer Holmes, and Emery Claire Holmes. Survivors also include sisters-in-law: Grace Matheny, Willie Mae “Charlie” Matheny, and KatileneHolmes along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, E.M., her daughter, Harriet, and her ten siblings: Edward Matheny, Rushton Matheny, John Matheny, Mary M. Sikes, Gilliam Matheny, Nora M. Berry, Eleanor Matheny, Perrine M. Mathews, Ruby M. Holmes, and Jack Matheny.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Ebenezer Baptist Church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery, Trenton, SC. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM at the fellowship hall.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Miriam Berry Key, Nancy Gilliand, Virginia Wharton, Shirley Pugh, granddaughter Amelia Holmes, Dr. Bill Sawyer and her many other caregivers at Saluda Nursing Center.

Memorials may be sent to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 303 Airport Road, Trenton, SC 29847, or to Saluda Nursing Center, P.O. Box 398, Saluda, SC 29138.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.