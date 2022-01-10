Martha Gibson- Johnston, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Marie Robertson Perry, 89, of Addison St., Edgefield, SC wife of the late Harold W. Perry entered eternal rest on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Services will be held at 2 PM Friday, January 7, 2022, at Edgefield United Methodist Church, with burial in Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Perry was born in Saluda, SC and was the daughter of the late Johnnie M. and Ella Pauline Edwards Robertson. She was retired from Star Fibers in the lab and was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Mike (Ginger) Perry, and Coby (Gwen) Perry; six grandchildren, Jenny (Jarret) Lindon, Carrie (Richie) Ward, Corbin and Collin Perry, and Christie and Adam Talbert; four great grandchildren; one sister, Helen Player; and one brother, Stevie Robertson.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church, PO Box 25, Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family is at the home on Addison St., Edgefield, SC 29824.

