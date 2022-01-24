Mr. Alexander Conyers, Interim President of SCSU, guest speaker

Dr. Conyers, Guest Speaker

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter held their monthly College Application Process (#CAP)meeting, January 8, 2022, virtually with Guest SpeakerMr. Alexander Conyers, Interim President of South Carolina State University(SCSU), introduced by Dr. Rosa Ishmal, The Greater Augusta Alumni Chapter President of South Carolina State University, and a Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter. There were over thirty participants in this event. This fifth session seminar focused on students learning about “Writing Personal Statement/Essay and Building Confidence,” discussed by Ms. Vondra Savage. Mr. Alexander Corley gave an inspiring speech about writing a personal statement for entrance into college. Additionally, he provided responses to questions on options and opportunities at SCSU such as entrance to the Honors College Scholarships; how to obtain financial assistance, focused towards the success of First-Generation College Students graduating; how to audition for The Marching 101 Band; selecting a Major and acknowledging the championship won by the SCSU Football team.

The Target I: HBCU for Life #CAP program is for junior and senior high school students who are individually assigned to a committee member as a mentor. The Chair is Ms. Lauren A. Hall, and Co-chair Mrs. Jalisa Darien with eleven members on the committee. The Cluster VI Coordinator Ms. Velice Cummings; President, Ms. Stephanie Franklin; and Vice-President Mrs. Kim Rouse.

