Sandra Ellis- Edgefield, SC

Sandra Whatley Ellis, who loved to be called “Mama” by her kids, and “Meme” by her grandkids, departed on December 28th.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM Friday, December 31, 2021, at Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

Sandra was born in Johnston, South Carolina on March 3, 1942,to Wilbur O. and Kathleen Whatley, and lived most of her life in Edgefield.

She was mother to Darrell Ellis of Aiken, SC (Cara) and Gena Brown of Griffin, GA (Stacy).

She was the proud grandmother to Porter, Nolan, and Julianna Brown.

She married her high school sweetheart, John D. Ellis in 1963 and they spent the next 58 years together. She spent this Christmas without him, and decided “enough was enough”, and left to join him forever.

She was a true southern beauty who loved her family, her many friends, and her community.

She was tenacious in everything she did, from beginning to end. She taught us independence, a love for God, and love for each other.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, we would hope that you do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone else or make a memorial to the First Baptist Church of Edgefield, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 298214.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30, 2021,from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.