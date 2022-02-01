Balloon Release at Douglas Elementary Honored Memory of 6-Year-Old Student

A balloon release was held at Douglas Elementary in Trenton, S.C., to honor the memory of A’lana Keels, a first grader who tragically lost her life due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident last week. The event was held Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 8:45 a.m.

Each first-grade student released a balloon in A’lana’smemory. The event was attended by the school’s student body, staff and A’lana’s family, her mother and grandmother among them.

Remembering A’lana

Everyone who knew six-year-old A’lana loved her for her outgoing, generous, and radiant spirit. Her teachers, classmates and family knew her to be a bubbly little girl who loved school and learning.

“She always wanted to read books to famiy and friens, and she was so proud to show everyone what all she knew,” shared Elizabeth Cockrell, who is A’lana’scousin and works at the school. “A’lana would often say,’I love my teachers here at school.”

“The DES family is just heartbroken,” stated DES principal Beth Blum. “A’lana was a precious member in our school community. We will always remember and miss her. We continue to keep her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

“DES made her feel so welcomed when she moved here. The teachers and staff treated her as family,” Cockrell said. “We will miss her greatly and know that A’lana would want us all to smile and be spunky just like her.”