Bess Tripp Edgefield, S.C.



Bess Prince Tripp of Country Place Rd., Edgefield, SC wife of Thomas Tripp, entered into rest on February 4, 2022.

Bess was born in Augusta, Ga as the Daughter of the late Lunette Bussey and Talton Prince. She worked as a secretary for The Edgefield County Department of Education. She was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and attended McKendree United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Tripp is survived by: her Husband, one Son, Bill (Kay) Dorn, two Brothers, Billy and Ned Prince.

A graveside service is to be held Tuesday 2pm, February 8, 2022 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia Rd., Johnston, SC. Family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

The family wishes to Thank Saluda Nursing Home for the wonderful care and attention of Bess during her time there. Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

