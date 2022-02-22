Betty Bedenbaugh- Aiken, S.C.

W. Thurmond Burnett Phone: (803)637-6536

Betty Brodie Bedenbaugh, 96 of Waters Edge dr. Aiken wife of the late Ralph Bedenbaugh entered into rest on February 17, 2022. Mrs. Bedenbaugh was born in Aiken, SC as the daughter of the late Betty Myrtis Quattlebaum and George Clarence Brodie. She was a member of Edgefield United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: Daughter, Brenda (Randy) Cunningham, Daughter-in-law, Brenda Winter, Grandchildren, Tanya Wheeler, Charlotte (Jeremy) Hall, Ashlee (Duane) Carter, Gerald (Sherry) Johnson, Sonya (Phillip) Napier, Twelve Great-Grandchildren, Three Great-Great Granchildren. Predeceased by a Son, Charles Winter and a Daughter, TeJuana Ann Bedenbaugh.

Services will be held at 2pm Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, 801 Columbia Rd, Edegefield, SC. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Edegefield, SC.

Family will receive friends before the service from 1pm-2pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Edgefield United Methodist Church at PO Box 25 Edegfield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

