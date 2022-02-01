Cecil Yonce Johnston, S.C.

Connect on Linked in

Cecil Clark Yonce, Jr., 85, of Hwy 121, Johnston, SC, husband of Ann Wright Yonce entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 24, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Friday, January 28, 2022, at Johnston United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the fellowship hall.

Mr. Yonce was born in Johnston, SC and was the son of the late Cecil C. Sr., and Ruby Herlong Yonce. He was a retired Peach Farmer.

Survivors include his wife, two daughters, Katherine (David) Wise, and Ronda Yonce; two grandchildren, Mary Katherine (Joe) Anderson, and Dr. Clark Wise; two brothers, Joseph B. “Joe” Yonce, and Dr. Ruby H. Yonce.

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church,PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

