COVID Once Again Cancels Camellia Tea

This is the second year that COVID has made it impossible to hold the Annual Camellia Tea which brings many visitors into downtown Edgefield and celebrates the camellia blossom. It is traditionally held at the Magnolia Dale House Museum near the Valentine date.

The Camellia blooms are abounding, the cold having scarred some with edges of brown, but beautiful nevertheless. Omicron, the COVID variant, is also abounding to give cause for holding off again that array of color and seasonal pride in showcasing the camellia.

As word continues that Omicron may be receding, the camellia remains undaunted and getting ready for the next year.