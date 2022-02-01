Don Cuthbertson Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home

PO Box 389 – 801 Columbia Rd.

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Phone: 803-637-6536

Email: david@edgefieldmercantile.com

Donald C. “Don” Cuthbertson, 88, of Edgefield, SC, husband of the late Laura M. Cuthbertson entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 4 to 6 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. Burial will be in Indiana.

Mr. Cuthbertson was born in Rosedale, Indiana and was the son of the late Lee Opal and Hester Mattox Cuthbertson. He was a retired custodian with Edgefield County School District and had worked parttime at the Edgefield County Senior Citizens Center. He was of the Baptist Faith and a US Army Veteran.

Survivors include one daughter, Cindy (Thurmond) Burnett; one son Chet (Billie) Cuthbertson; three sisters, Jessie Jean “Jeannie” Harris, and Barbara Ann Stanfield, of IN., and Patricia Lee Fowler, of CA.; one brother, William (Ona) Cuthbertson, of Rosedale, IN., seven grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. He is predeceased by one brother, Robert Lee Cuthberston, and one sister, Betty Lou Dulaney.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.