Frank Reece Edgefield, S.C.

Frank Lee Reece, 69 of Holmes St, Edgefield entered into rest on February 2, 2022.

Mr. Reece was born in Edgefield, SC as the son of Vivian Bryan and Frank Butler Reece Jr. He was a retired golf course maintenance worker. Mr. Reece was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Mr. Reece is survived by one Sister, Sherry Ray and One Brother, Allen (Penny) Reece as well as several nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday 2pm, February 6, 2022 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia rd., Johnston, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Please share a memory or photo atwww.edgefieldmercantilefh.com