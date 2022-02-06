Jake Dailey Trenton,SC

Jake Gregory Dailey, 26, of Rolling Hills Dr, Trenton, SC entered into rest on February 2, 2022.

Mr. Dailey was born in Savanah, Georgia. He was an employee with GEODIS at Bridgestone and a journeyman Iron Worker with Local 709.

Mr. Dailey is survived by his parents Jacqueline Gruber and Christopher Chad Williams. One brother Todd Dailey (Daughter Mia.) One sister Amber Williams, Grandmother Jane Gruber and Grandmother Jane Moates as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Memorials may be made to The Southeastern Burn Foundation 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle Augusta, GA 30909.

The family will receive friends, Sunday 4-6pm, February 6,2022 at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Edgefield, SC. Graveside service will be on Monday 11am, February 7,2022 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia rd., Johnston, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

