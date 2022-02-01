Kenneth Ray- Edgefield, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett David T. Burnett

Kenneth William Ray, 74 of Wigfall St., Edgefield, SC husband of Sherry Reece Ray entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Edgefield First Baptist Church with burial to follow at Eastview Cemetery, Edgefield, SC.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

Mr. Ray was born in Augusta, GA and was the son of the late Claude Casey and Gladys Reames Ray. He was a retired C.P.A. and a Comptroller for NWTF. He was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and Army Reserve.

Survivors include his wife, two sons, Garrett (Robyn) Ray, and Heath (Michele) Ray; one grandson, Colten Ray; one brother, James (Cindy) Ray; and one sister, Claudia (Rick) MaHaffie.

Memorials may be made to Edgefield First Baptist Church, PO Box 624, Edgefield, SC 29824.

