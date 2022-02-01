LEGISLATIVE UPDATE 2/1/22

Last week was the 3rd week of the 2022 legislative session. There are 15 legislative weeks remaining before the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on May 12, 2022. Here are the highlights from last week’s action in the Senate:

Certificate of Need – The Senate passed S.290, a bill that would repeal the Certificate of Need process for health care facilities and equipment. As I mentioned last week, South Carolina law currently requires medical entities to establish a need before constructing most medical facilities (nursing homes, hospitals, surgical centers, and others), beginning new programs (cardiology, for instance), and purchasing some capital equipment (MRI machines, for example). To establish that need, the medical entity must apply to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), receive a favorable certificate of need from DHEC, and then outlast lawsuits that come from the medical entity’s competitors. By repealing the Certificate of Need requirement, I hope South Carolinians will have access to more health care options, see more competition, and, consequently, see lower health care costs. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives.

Real Estate Appraisers – The Senate discussed and passed H.3255, a bill that would update licensure requirements for Real Estate appraisers. Since the Senate amended the bill, it will not go back to the House to consider the Senate’s changes.

Medical Marijuana – The Senate began discussion on S.150, a bill that would authorize the use of edible medical marijuana in certain situations. The bill would not allow smokable marijuana, even for medical purposes. The Senate will continue debate this week.

Last Week's Meetings

On Wednesday, I participated in a panel with South Carolina Realtors to discuss issues facing South Carolina.

On Friday, I spoke with an impressive group of young Republicans and Democrats at River Bluff High School. I enjoyed – and was inspired by – the conversation from the joint meeting.

On Friday, I attended a ribbon cutting and opening for Langley Dam park. This is an impressive park with lots of playground equipment and water activities.

Constituent Interests

Sincerely,

Shane Massey

