LEGISLATIVE UPDATE 2/7/22

Last week was the 4th week of the 2022 legislative session. There are 14 legislative weeks remaining before the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on May 12, 2022. Here are the highlights from last week’s action in the Senate:Medical Marijuana – The Senate’s floor debate this week was dominated by continued discussion on S.150, a bill that would authorize the use of edible medical marijuana in certain situations. The bill would not allow smokable marijuana, even for medical purposes. I expect the Senate will consider amendments and, hopefully, finish up this issue this week.Election of Judges – The House and Senate met in a joint assembly on Wednesday to elect a large slate of judges. By the time of the vote, none of the races were contested. You can see the list of judges who were elected on February 2 here.Last Week’s MeetingsOn Tuesday morning, I met with former Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. This was Ambassador Haley’s first visit with many at the State House since she resigned as Governor and left for the United Nations in January 2017.On Tuesday afternoon, I was a guest on The Afternoon Drive with Keven Cohen on 100.7FM in Columbia. We talked about the Senate’s session so far this year and a number of issues that are likely to come up before the session ends.On Wednesday morning, I attended Lexington Farm Bureau’s annual legislative breakfast.Wednesday was Nurse Anesthetist Day at the State House. I was able to meet with several nurse anesthetists from Aiken and Lexington.Constituent InterestsSCDOT ROAD PROJECTS – SCDOT has an interactive map to allow citizens to see the road and bridge projects going on around the state. You can see that map here.How is the gas tax being used? – SCDOT’s website allows you to view a detailed revenue statement and project list that is funded by the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund (IMTF). SCDOT updates this site monthly as the revenue comes in. You can see that report here.WANT TO SEE THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN ACTION? – The Senate meets in statewide session on Tuesdays at 2:00, Wednesdays at 12:00, and Thursdays at 11:00. Committees and subcommittees meet Tuesday mornings, Wednesday mornings, and Thursday mornings. You can watch live coverage of the Senate, House of Representatives, and committees here.OUR SENATE DISTRICT – Senate District 25 consists of all of Edgefield County and parts of Aiken, Lexington, McCormick, and Saluda Counties. If you’d like to see the district map, go here.Beginning with the 2024 election, Senate District 25 will include all of Edgefield and McCormick Counties and parts of Aiken, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. You can see the new district, effective in 2024, here.VOTING RECORD – If you’d like to see how I’ve voted on issues, go here. You can always check to see how I vote by going to my website, www.senatormassey.com, and clicking on the “Voting Record” tab.SPEAKING WITH GROUPS – Several groups, clubs, and classes around our Senate district have invited me to attend their meetings and provide legislative updates. If you would like for me to come speak with your group, please let me know. EMAIL UPDATES – If you know of people in or around District 25 who do not receive my updates but would like to get them, please email their names and email addresses to me. You can also forward this email to them and encourage them to sign up for the updates at www.senatormassey.com.Sincerely, Shane Massey Contact InformationAddress:

