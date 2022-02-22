LEGISLATIVE UPDATE

2/21/22

Last week was the 6th week of the 2022 legislative session. There are 12 legislative weeks remaining before the General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on May 12, 2022. Here are the highlights from last week’s action in the Senate:

American Rescue Plan Act funds – The Senate passed S.952, a resolution that would appropriate more than $1.75 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds Congress sent to South Carolina last year. The money would be spent as follows:

SC Department of Transportation – $453,499,758 to accelerate SCDOT’s statewide infrastructure program. You can see the plan here.

Rural Infrastructure Authority – $900,000,000 for water, sewer, and stormwater projects statewide.

Office of Regulatory Staff – $400,000,000 to expand broadband access statewide.

The House passed its own plan to spend the ARPA funds, so the House and Senate will have to work together to agree on the same plan.

SRS Plutonium Settlement funds – Last year, South Carolina settled a lawsuit with the federal government over the perpetual storage of plutonium at the Savannah River Site. After paying attorneys’ fees, South Carolina has $525 million. Last week the Senate passed S. 956, a plan to spend that money. The plan would divide the money as follows:

65% to Aiken, Barnwell, and Allendale counties, where the Savannah River Site and stored plutonium are located.

10% to Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Bamberg, Orangeburg, Hampton, and Colleton counties based on the percentage of SRS workforce that comes from these counties. Outside of the three host counties, these counties supply the workforce at SRS.

25% statewide to County Transportation Committees for infrastructure projects.

Here is how that money would be divided in our area:

Aiken County – $206,750,000

City of Aiken – SRS Corridor/Whiskey Road (Powderhouse Connector Road) congestion relief – $29,500,000

North Augusta/Aiken County – New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam Redevelopment – $20,000,000

USC Aiken – National Guard Dreamport facility (coordination with US Cyber Command) – $9,800,000

Aiken County – Improvements to Sage Mill Industrial Park to include water and sewer upgrades – $5,000,000

Aiken County – Industrial Park Project in eastern Aiken County (land and infrastructure) – $10,000,000

Aiken County – Off-site infrastructure Improvements for SRS/National Lab, including the Aiken Technology/Innovation Corridor – $20,000,000

Aiken County – Upgrades to Horse Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant – $10,000,000

Aiken County – Water line along Highway 39 from Wagener to Monetta with two elevated storage tanks and three pump stations – $4,000,000

Aiken County – Water line from Beech Island to Jackson with elevated storage tanks and pump Stations – $6,000,000

Aiken County – Public Safety Infrastructure/County Fire Suppression – $4,000,000

North Augusta – Cyber Initiative infrastructure investment to complement Fort Gordon Army Cyber Command and Georgia Cyber Command – $15,000,000

North Augusta – Regional Solid Waste Transfer Station – $2,000,000

City of Aiken/Aiken County – Redevelopment and economic development in downtown and Aiken’s Northside toward I-20 – $25,000,000

Aiken County – Highway 19 Corridor Business/Economic Development Improvements (New Ellenton) and Downtown Water/Sewer Infrastructure (Wagener, Jackson, Burnettetown and Salley) – $5,000,000

Aiken Technical College – Nursing School Facility – $9,950,000

Aiken Technical College – Welding Lab – $1,500,000

Aiken County Public School District – New Career and Technology Center and district-wide technology upgrades – $30,000,000

Edgefield County – $21,600,000

Piedmont Technical College – Center for Advanced Manufacturing – $15,000,000

Edgefield County Law Enforcement Center – $4,000,000

Edgefield County School District – Workforce Development Training and Equipment – $1,600,000

Fox Creek High School Athletic Complex – $1,000,000

Lexington County – $11,900,000

Batesburg-Leesville Industrial Park – Site Preparation for Parcel #1 – $1,250,000

Saxe Gotha Industrial Park – Site Preparation for Parcel #9 – $2,500,000

Chapin Business and Technology Park at Brighton – Site Preparation for Parcel #10 – $1,250,000

Saxe Gotha Industrial Park – Phase III Roadway and Water Expansion – $4,800,000

Batesburg-Leesville Industrial Park – Construction of Speculative Building on Parcel #1 – $2,100,000

Saluda County – $1,931,034

Piedmont Technical College – Workforce Development and Career Training – $1,931,034

The House of Representatives will now consider the Senate’s plan.

Free Time for Teachers – The Senate passed S. 946, a bill that would guarantee each teacher at least 30 minutes of unencumbered time each school day. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives.

Hands Free – The Senate debated S. 248, a bill that would prevent drivers from holding a cell phone while driving. The bill is patterned after a law passed in Georgia a few years ago. I expect the Senate will continue discussing the bill this week.

Vaccine Mandates – I usually do not mention subcommittee and committee activity because legislation typically changes a good bit before being debated by the full Senate, but I have had a lot of emails and phone calls about employers requiring COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine passports, and medical facilities denying treatment to patients who have not received the vaccine.

Last April the Senate passed S. 177, a resolution that would prohibit vaccine mandates in most situations. The House did not take up that resolution but passed H. 3126 in December. Last week, a Senate Finance subcommittee took up H.3126 and adopted amendments to prevent governmental employers from requiring vaccines, impose financial penalties on private employers that have vaccine mandates, allow employees affected by vaccine mandates to receive unemployment benefits, and prohibit restaurants, businesses, and hospitals from denying services to unvaccinated citizens. The full Finance Committee will consider the amended resolution this week.

