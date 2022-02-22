Raymond Derrick- Johnston, SC

W. Thurmond Burnett​ Phone (803) 637-6536

David T. Burnett​ Fax ​(803) 637-6006

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Established 1902

Post Office Box 389

Edgefield, South Carolina 29824

Raymond Edward Derrick Sr. 72, of McCreight rd. Johnston, SC husband of Jeanette Murrell Derrick entered into rest on February 21, 2022.

Mr. Derrick Sr. was born in Johnston, SC as the son of the late Edith Daisy Riley and Cleveland Olin Derrick. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army as well as a retired painter. He was a member of the Philippi Baptist Church in Johnston, SC.

Survivors include: Wife- Jeanette, one Son Raymond E. “Ray” (Lisa) Derrick Jr., two Grandchildren Laley Victoria and Lincoln Rose Derrick, one Brother Lester C. (Polly) Derrick, one Sister Joyce (Steve) Fitts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.

Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.