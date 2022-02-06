Ricky Cockrell Johnston, SC

Connect on Linked in

Ricky LeGrand Cockrell, 61 of Old Chappell Ferry Rd., Johnston, entered into rest on February 3, 2022.

Mr. Cockrell was born in Aiken, SC as the Son of Martha Jean McKay McDonald and the late Zimmerman Cockrell. Mr. Cockrell worked as a cabinet maker for Moore-Craft.

Mr. Cockrell is survived by: his Mother, three Daughters Alicia Moon, Amber Willerson and April Koon, one Son Jeremy Cockrell, two Brothers Jacky and Jeffrey Cockrell as well as five Grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Monday 5-7pm, February 7, 2022, at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home 801 Columbia Rd. Edgefield, SC.

Memorials may be made to The National Wild Turkey Federation Attn: Development PO Box 530 Edgefield, SC 29824.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home.

