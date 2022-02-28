Rock Bledsoe- Johnston, SC

Horace W. “Rock” Bledsoe, Sr., 89 of McQueen St., Johnston, SC husband of the late Doris Rook Bledsoe entered into rest on February 25, 2022.

Mr. Bledsoe Sr. was born in Johnston, SC and was the son of the late Monroe P. and Rebecca Quattlebaum Bledsoe. He was a retired business owner, repairman and salesman. He was a member of the Johnston Fire Department for 50 years. For 46 years he served as a member of the chain gang for Strom Thurmond High Football games.

Survivors include three children, Dr. Horace William Bledsoe, Jr. (Sharon Wall), Dr. Rickey Lee Bledsoe (Susan), and Debra Bledsoe Mims (Rob); eight grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Johnston Fire Department, c/o Johnston Town Hall, 500 Mims Ave, Johnston, SC 29832.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 3 to 5 PM at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel.

